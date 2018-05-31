Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Misao, Ideguchi and Asano miss out as Japan name final World Cup squad

Kento Misao, Yosuke Ideguchi and Takuma Asano are the unlucky three as Akira Nishino selects his final 23-man Japan World Cup squad.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 14:18 IST
611
japan-cropped
Japan's squad against Ghana

New Japan coach Akira Nishino has named his final 23-man squad for the World Cup, with Kento Misao, Yosuke Ideguchi and Takuma Asano cut from the provisional group.

Japan's preparations for the tournament have been far from perfect, as they sacked coach Vahid Halilhodzic in April despite the Bosnian presiding over their successful qualification campaign – a lack of "communication and trust" cited as the Japanese Football Association's (JFA) reason.

Nishino was announced as his replacement and took charge of his first match on Wednesday, a 2-0 home loss in their World Cup send-off match against Ghana, a side who failed to qualify.

Nishino has made his final selection in the wake of that defeat, with Misao, Ideguchi and Asano left at home.

Misao's omission is the least surprising given he failed to make an appearance in qualifying, while Leeds United-owned Ideguchi featured three times and Asano – who is on loan at Stuttgart from Arsenal – played six qualifiers.

Japan were drawn in Group H with Colombia, Poland and Senegal at the World Cup and will likely be relying on the performances of Shinji Kagawa, Keisuke Honda, Shinji Okazaki and Yoshinori Muto if they are to make an impact.

Their first game is against Colombia on June 19.

 

Japan's final 23-man World Cup squad: 

Eiji Kawashima (Metz), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa Reysol); Wataru Endo (Urawa Reds), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds), Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille), Gen Shoji (Kashima Antlers), Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers), Maya Yoshida (Southampton); Genki Haraguchi (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Keisuke Honda (Pachuca), Takashi Inui (Eibar), Shinji Kagawa (Borrusia Dortmund), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe), Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka); Yoshinori Muto (Mainz), Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City), Yuya Osako (Cologne).

 

 

Japan coach plays it safe in naming 23-man World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Honda, Kagawa named to Japan squad for Ghana friendly
RELATED STORY
Japan expected to name World Cup squad on May 31
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Argentina players who should have been...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 2018 World Cup: Top 5 players to miss Argentina's...
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: Left Out XI
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who will miss World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Kenya slated to name depleted...
RELATED STORY
Japan 1 Mali 1: Late Nakajima strike earns a draw
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 3 Manchester United players who could...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT AUS RUS
1 - 0
03 Jun ALB UKR 07:30 PM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun AND CAP 07:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 10:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
04 Jun SPA SWI 12:30 AM
04 Jun BAR BEL 04:30 AM
04 Jun MOL ARM 08:30 PM
04 Jun SER CHI 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018