Mission accomplished for Bayern Munich new boy Goretzka

Omnisport
NEWS
News
610   //    06 Aug 2018, 04:30 IST
Leon Goretzka - cropped
Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Leon Goretzka took satisfaction in a successful Bayern Munich debut as his new side warmed up for the DFL-Supercup with a 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

The Bundesliga champions eased to victory at the remodelled Allianz Arena – which sported a fresh seating design – with Javi Martinez's second-half header deserved reward for a dominant display.

Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels were among the World Cup participants to return a week out from the season curtain-raiser against Eintracht Frankfurt, while Goretzka was given his first 45 minutes for the club.

The 23-year-old midfielder completed a free transfer from Schalke in July and was pleased to help deliver a second pre-season win for new boss Niko Kovac.

"I think we accomplished what the coach wanted from us," Goretzka told reporters.

"First of all, it was fun today. I am really happy to make my debut in front of - I don't really know if it was sold out - but it was a great atmosphere and a great opponent. And we won the game, so it's all good."

Despite links with Stuttgart's World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard and disgruntled United forward Anthony Martial, Germany international Goretzka remains Bayern's only off-season addition to date.

He faces a tough task to break into a competitive midfield, but with nine league goals over the past two seasons, the former Bochum man looms as a useful weapon for Kovac.

Goretzka admitted his slight disappointment over failing to get on the scoresheet against an under-strength United as he aims to earn a starting spot.

"Yes, it's a pity. In my debuts for my previous clubs I often scored and I had the chance today, but there are more important moments this season than today," he said.

