Mission accomplished for Bayern Munich new boy Goretzka
Leon Goretzka took satisfaction in a successful Bayern Munich debut as his new side warmed up for the DFL-Supercup with a 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.
The Bundesliga champions eased to victory at the remodelled Allianz Arena – which sported a fresh seating design – with Javi Martinez's second-half header deserved reward for a dominant display.
Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels were among the World Cup participants to return a week out from the season curtain-raiser against Eintracht Frankfurt, while Goretzka was given his first 45 minutes for the club.
The 23-year-old midfielder completed a free transfer from Schalke in July and was pleased to help deliver a second pre-season win for new boss Niko Kovac.
"I think we accomplished what the coach wanted from us," Goretzka told reporters.
"First of all, it was fun today. I am really happy to make my debut in front of - I don't really know if it was sold out - but it was a great atmosphere and a great opponent. And we won the game, so it's all good."
Leon Goretzka makes his debut! #TelekomSportTrophy pic.twitter.com/Xy2EoynhWv— FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) August 5, 2018
Despite links with Stuttgart's World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard and disgruntled United forward Anthony Martial, Germany international Goretzka remains Bayern's only off-season addition to date.
He faces a tough task to break into a competitive midfield, but with nine league goals over the past two seasons, the former Bochum man looms as a useful weapon for Kovac.
Goretzka admitted his slight disappointment over failing to get on the scoresheet against an under-strength United as he aims to earn a starting spot.
"Yes, it's a pity. In my debuts for my previous clubs I often scored and I had the chance today, but there are more important moments this season than today," he said.