Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mistakes hit United's confidence - Mourinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
689   //    19 Aug 2018, 23:23 IST
JoseMourinho - cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United lost focus after the mistakes that set his side on course for a shock 3-2 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion.

United were poor defensively in the first half on Sunday and conceded twice in quick succession to Glenn Murray and Shane Duffy, before Eric Bailly gave away a penalty on the stroke of half-time after Romelu Lukaku's goal had given the visitors hope.

And Mourinho revealed it was difficult to lift his side at the break as United's confidence was severely damaged by the hapless showings of Bailly and defensive partner Victor Lindelof.

"There were too many mistakes and we were punished for the mistakes. Sometimes teams make mistakes and you are not punished," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "We were always punished for every mistake we made.

"At half-time we tried; in the second half we tried. But from a mental point of view, the accumulation of the mistakes and the punishment of the mistakes with goals was giving confidence to a good team like Brighton, and took that confidence from us.

"I was not expecting these big mistakes - we are not talking about small mistakes - and we were punished by these big mistakes.

"You lose your confidence, there is a tendency to lose the direction of the game plan. We came here with an intention and then suddenly you are losing 2-0.

"You score the first goal and you think let's go to the second half at 2-1, on a high, and then suddenly you make that mistake and concede that goal. You go to half-time in a situation where the players are really, really, really down."

The United boss was reportedly frustrated by the inability to sign a centre-back in the off-season, but he refused to discuss transfer window failings on Sunday.

"The transfer window opens on January 1," he said. "It's closed."

And Mourinho would not criticise his players, believing that he would receive unfavourable media coverage after alleged disputes with the likes of Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba.

"When I speak about individual performances and I'm critical about my players, you do not accept it," he said.

"The press, the pundits are usually very critical of me when I go in that direction. Please do not ask me to go in this direction. It's not good for me.

"I will be very, very happy to analyse my players' performances when the performances are very good. It's a great thing for me to come in front of the cameras and say players A, B, C put in fantastic performances.

"When I cannot do that, don't push me to the other side. I do not go to the other side."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
3 players who are really not fond of Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
4 Painful Parallels between Moyes and Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Mourinho suffering the consequences of...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Mourinho takes...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Paul Pogba needs to be the permanent...
RELATED STORY
Why his third will be the new second season for Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
5 Youngsters who can shine for Manchester United this...
RELATED STORY
How David De Gea became the World's best goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
Three World Cup stars Jose Mourinho must sign to improve...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 things Mourinho has to get right...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us