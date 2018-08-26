Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mitrovic rebuffs language-barrier concerns after Burnley victory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
167   //    26 Aug 2018, 23:35 IST
mitrovic - CROPPED
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Aleksandar Mitrovic played down concerns that a language barrier was causing discontent in the Fulham dressing room after scoring two goals in a 4-2 Premier League win against Burnley on Sunday.

Goalkeeping coach Jose Sambade Carreira is reported to have left the club this week, just two weeks into the season, with some outlets claiming his departure relates to goalkeepers Fabri and Sergio Rico struggling to settle and communicate with a predominantly English-speaking defence.

Following defeats in their opening two matches, Fulham promoted Marcus Bettinelli to a starting spot for the win against Burnley - the former England Under-21 international having previously been left out of the matchday squad for the Crystal Palace and Tottenham fixtures.

But while Mitrovic concedes there are members of the squad who have not yet mastered the local lingo, they share an ambition to make Fulham's return to the top flight a success.

"We have so many new players, they came from different leagues and some don't speak English but this is the best league, we want to stay with the best and we will work hard to do that," he said.

"No matter what we do, we will stick to our system and that will give us more confidence to stay in this league."

Jean Michael Seri and Andre Schurrle were also on target for Fulham in a Premier League thriller.

"It was a tough game. Burnley play really tough. [There were] a lot of goals but I enjoyed the three points," added Mitrovic.

"Every goal is a nice goal, great feeling, but the most important thing is we grab the three points and give the fans a nice afternoon."

Rico and Fabri were part of an extensive - and expensive - recruitment drive by Fulham during the transfer window, which saw the Craven Cottage club spend around £100million on players.

"I have no complaints about the result today because they were the better side," said Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

"Their centre forward [Mitrovic] was the best player on the pitch by a mile.

"We dropped below our standards, but they deserve credit because it looked like £100m well spent."

