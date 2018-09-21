Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mkhitaryan aiming for glory with Europa specialist Emery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
123   //    21 Sep 2018, 04:58 IST
HenrikhMkhitaryan - cropped
Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan feels Unai Emery's Europa League pedigree will serve Arsenal well this season following Thursday's win over Vorskla.

Emery won the trophy in three consecutive seasons with Sevilla and his first game in Europe as the Gunners' head coach ended with a 4-2 victory against Ukrainian Premier League side Vorskla.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a goal in each half, with Mkhitaryan laying on his second and a header from Danny Welbeck before substitute Mesut Ozil got in on the act.

Fine finishes from Vladimir Chesnakov and Vyacheslav Sharpar gave Vorskla late consolation in a match where they were resoundingly second-best after Aubameyang's 32nd-minute opener.

"He [Emery] has won this competition three times and it's very important for us, for Arsenal, because we're playing in this competition to win," Mkhitaryan told reporters.

"We're not just playing to participate. It's very important because if you win then you can get a spot for the Champions League, so we're trying to win every game and we will see where we get to."

Aubameyang enjoyed a restorative showing after only finding the net once during the first five Premier League games of the season, but the former Borussia Dortmund star was frustrated by his team-mates' late lapses.

"I think we played well in the first half and at the beginning of the second as well and we scored four goals," he told reporters, with Everton up next in the English top flight on Sunday.

"But we need to improve and fight to not concede goals like we did in the last few minutes."

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Europa League 2018/19: Arsenal's probable line-up against...
RELATED STORY
Why Henrikh Mkhitaryan Can't Play Arsenal's Europa League...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 5 talking points from MatchDay 1
RELATED STORY
Leno in line for Arsenal chance in Europa League
RELATED STORY
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the Europa League Final if...
RELATED STORY
Gazidis leaves Arsenal in good shape, insists Emery
RELATED STORY
Why the UEFA Europa League 2018/19 promises to be an...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla Poltava: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Torreira impresses for Arsenal but leaves with knock
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us