Mkhitaryan credits Emery with changing Arsenal culture

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The culture at Arsenal has changed since Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger as manager, according to Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Wenger's 22-year reign in north London came to an end last season and Arsenal have shown improvement following Emery's appointment as his successor.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions and are four points off the Champions League places, though they will look to cut that gap to one by beating Wolves on Sunday.

Mkhitaryan only played under Wenger for a few months having joined Arsenal in January as part of a transfer that saw Alexis Sanchez go the other way to Manchester United.

However, he has still noticed a shift at Emirates Stadium, saying: "It is not that a big thing has changed, it is only the fact of the manager.

"But as well the culture changed a bit in the club and as well outside the club. Now people are believing more in ourselves because we are playing a bit differently, we are giving them confidence and playing the way they want us to play.

"We are scoring goals, winning games and it is the best feeling for the supporters."

Asked what Emery himself has specifically changed since his arrival, Mkhitaryan said: "The playing style, the playing philosophy. Not a lot but he has just built on the base Arsene Wenger has built in 22 years.

"The players have accepted all the conditions. Everything is what Emery is expecting and asking from us."