Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mkhitaryan glad to have moved on from Mourinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.52K   //    26 Jul 2018, 17:22 IST
henrikh mkhitaryan jose mourinho - cropped
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (L) with Jose Mourinho

Henrikh Mkhitaryan expects Unai Emery to uphold the attacking brand of football that has helped him to enjoy life at Arsenal more than he did at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho.

The 29-year-old endured two frustrating seasons at Old Trafford, making just 26 Premier League starts after joining from Borussia Dortmund in July 2016 for a fee in the region of £27million.

Mkhitaryan moved to the Emirates Stadium as part of the deal that took Alexis Sanchez in the opposite direction last January, and the Armenia star admits he has found it easier to adapt to the Gunners' style of play.

"Arsenal have always played offensive football," he told reporters in Singapore, where Arsenal are on International Champions Cup duties.

"Under Jose, the [United] team was playing a bit differently. But I'm not blaming anyone, I'm not criticising anyone, it's just a different philosophy.

"I can just say I'm enjoying myself more here than I was in Manchester."

Mkhitaryan's switch to Arsenal saw him reunited with former Dortmund team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos arriving from BVB this month as Emery's squad for 2018-19 takes shape.

Playing with old friends has added to an already positive atmosphere around the club, according to Mkhitaryan, who set his sights on the Premier League's top four after last season's disappointing sixth-place finish.

He said: "When I came to this club I felt the warmth of this team is really different, it's like a family and everyone is taking care of you.

"It's always nice to play with your old team-mates, with Aubameyang and Sokratis.

"We're all looking forward to the new season and we’re going to try to do our best to help this team reach the top four of the Premier League."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Top 5 famous rants between Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger
RELATED STORY
Mkhitaryan, Ospina injured ahead of Europa League semi-final
RELATED STORY
I wanted to play offensively – Mkhitaryan's Man United dig
RELATED STORY
Mkhitaryan back to face former club United in...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's top 5 Transfer Signings in the last...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal players rated in their 1-2 loss to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who became world class after a change in...
RELATED STORY
5 things which have not gone right for Alexis Sanchez...
RELATED STORY
3 memorable Manchester United victories over Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
Mourinho satisfied to secure Champions League qualification
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us