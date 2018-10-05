×
'Moaning' Mourinho should stay at Manchester United, says Scholes

Omnisport
NEWS
News
169   //    05 Oct 2018, 15:50 IST
jose mourinho - cropped
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

Paul Scholes remains irritated by Jose Mourinho's "moaning" but does not believe he should be sacked as Manchester United manager.

Old Trafford favourite and 11-time Premier League winner Scholes this week claimed Mourinho's public behaviour was "embarrassing" the club, admitting surprise he was not removed after last weekend's 3-1 defeat at West Ham.

The comments added to the pressure mounting on the Portuguese, who is under the microscope due to a four-match winless run and tense relationship with star Paul Pogba.

United great Ryan Giggs spoke out in support of Mourinho on Thursday, warning his removal would only give rise to further instability, and retired midfielder Scholes has now clarified his stance on the 55-year-old's position.

"Yes, I do [think he should stay]," Scholes told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"The only thing I didn't like was I'm sick of him moaning about what he hasn't got when I think he really should be concentrating on what he has got.

"I think he's got some real quality in the squad who are very low on confidence.

"Jose over the years has been a brilliant coach, his record suggests that. He's been one of the very best. Now I'd like to see him stay - I think it's probably the biggest challenge of his career - and show us what a good coach he is."

Mourinho's men, 10th in the Premier League after seven matches, host struggling Newcastle United on Saturday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Mourinho is embarrassing Manchester United - Scholes
