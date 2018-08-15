Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Modric benched for UEFA Super Cup clash with Atletico Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
445   //    15 Aug 2018, 23:43 IST
Luka Modric
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric

Real Madrid have left Luka Modric out of the starting XI for their UEFA Super Cup meeting with rivals Atletico Madrid amid speculation the midfielder could leave the club.

Modric, who has only played 14 minutes of pre-season, has been linked with a move to Serie A side Inter since claiming the Golden Ball award at the World Cup for his role in leading Croatia to the final.

The midfielder was named in a 29-man squad to face Atletico but is included among the substitutes by new coach Julen Lopetegui.

Keylor Navas is selected over new goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is not even on the bench.

With Cristiano Ronaldo having joined Serie A champions Juventus in a deal worth €112million, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema start for Madrid in attack with support from Spain internationals Isco and Marco Asensio.

Atletico hand competitive debuts to new signings Thomas Lemar and Rodrigo, while Diego Godin takes the captaincy after succeeding the departed Gabi in the role.

Diego Costa partners Antoine Griezmann in attack, the World Cup winner having scored three goals in his last five games against Real Madrid in all competitions.

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid Predicted XI vs Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup 2018 Preview: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
2018 UEFA Super Cup - Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup 2018: Atletico Madrid predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Modric in Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup squad amid Inter...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid announce squad for UEFA Super Cup Final...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup 2018-19: Should Real Madrid cash in on...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup 2018 preview: Can Atletico end their...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - preview,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup 2018-19: Atletico academy eclipsing...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
La Liga 2018-19
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Serie A 2018-19
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
FA Cup 2018-19
Today HEA SEA 12:00 AM Heaton Stannington vs Seaham Red Star
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us