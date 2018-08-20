Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Modric brands Inter approach claim 'the greatest nonsense in history'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
325   //    20 Aug 2018, 20:02 IST
luka modric - cropped
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric

Luka Modric has described a report claiming he approached Inter about the prospect of a transfer as "the greatest nonsense in history".

Real Madrid sent an official complaint to FIFA, alleging that the Nerazzurri contacted the player illegally over a potential move.

A report in La Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed FIFA spoke to Modric as part of their investigation, at which point the Croatia international said it was he who made contact with the Serie A club first as he wanted to play alongside compatriots Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic and Sime Vrsaljko.

Futbol al Reves referenced the story in an Instagram post early on Monday, and Modric wrote a response dismissing the report as false.

"This is the greatest nonsense in history!" a reply from the 32-year-old's official account read.

The rumours of Inter's interest in Modric created a bitter subplot to the transfer windows in Spain and Italy.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti claimed last week the player had expressed an interest in moving to San Siro, despite Madrid president Florentino Perez insisting nothing less than the value of his €750million release clause would be enough to tempt them to sell.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas then hinted at financial impropriety on Inter's part when discussing their surprise interest in Modric, prompting the club to launch legal action.

Modric came off the bench on Sunday in Madrid's 2-0 LaLiga win over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The midfielder was confirmed as one of the final three nominees for UEFA's Player of the Year award on Monday, alongside former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Luka Modric clears the air on Inter's "approach"...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid complain to FIFA over Inter's alleged Modric...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Luka Modric should join Inter Milan
RELATED STORY
Modric in Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup squad amid Inter...
RELATED STORY
Should Real Madrid sell Luka Modric?
RELATED STORY
Modric likes Perisic post teasing Inter move
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup 2018-19: Should Real Madrid cash in on...
RELATED STORY
Modric returns to Real Madrid training amid Inter rumours
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star 'opens talks' with Inter 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us