Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Modric expects Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
cristiano ronaldo - cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo with the Champions League trophy

Luka Modric expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid, despite widespread reports linking him with a move to Juventus.

The 33-year-old has been tipped to join the Serie A champions in a deal worth in the region of €100million, with agent Jorge Mendes suggesting Ronaldo could be tempted to leave the Spanish capital in pursuit of a new challenge.

Modric, though, hopes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner commits to a 10th season with the European champions and admits he find it hard to imagine Ronaldo at another team.

"I think he's going to stay," said Modric, as quoted by AS. 

"That's my opinion. It would be very good if he stays because I can't imagine him at another European team.

"I'd like him to stay because he's the best player in the world. He means a lot and hopefully he'll stay. We'll see what happens."

Juventus' share prices skyrocketed amid the Ronaldo reports, with the club later issuing a statement in which they said they were "evaluating several opportunities" in the transfer market.

Ronaldo's exit would reportedly encourage Madrid to pursue deals for one of Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe or Neymar.
 

Real Madrid CF Football
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should stay at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo won't leave Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo will stay at Madrid and Griezmann at Atletico,...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should stay at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players who could replace Luka Modric at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Marcelo: I think Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Calderon warns Real Madrid against Ronaldo sale
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real...
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo sale 'prohibited' by Real Madrid, says Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us