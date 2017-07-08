Modric: I've never heard Ronaldo say he wants to leave

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is still far from certain but Luka Modric does not feel Real Madrid fans should be too worried.

by Omnisport News 08 Jul 2017, 22:08 IST

Luka Modric with Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo

Luka Modric insists he has never heard Cristiano Ronaldo say he wants to leave Real Madrid and is confident that the Portugal star will stay.

Widespread speculation emerged last month over the 32-year-old's future, with local reports claiming he felt let down by a lack of support from Madrid following allegations of tax fraud by Spanish prosecutors.

Ronaldo refused to offer any clues over his future while on international duty with Portugal at the Confederations Cup and it is reported his continued silence over his plans is causing friction with some at the club.

However, Modric feels the bond between the club and the former Manchester United star is too strong to be broken.

"I've never heard Cristiano say that he wants to go," Modric told Marca. "In football everything is possible, but I think the connection and the relationship between Madrid and Ronaldo is so strong that I think he will continue to be a Real Madrid player."

Another Madrid forward to be linked with a transfer is Gareth Bale, with United credited with an interest in the Wales international.

There are suggestions that the 27-year-old, who struggled with injury problems last season, has failed to integrate himself into the squad and would therefore consider a move.

But Modric, who played alongside Bale at Spurs, does not believe he needs to change his attitude in order to become a success at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Gareth has always been like that," he said. "At Tottenham as well. It is part of his character. He will do everything for the team and that is the most important thing. He doesn't want to be above the team and is very humble. We're not going to change Gareth, that's the way he is and we have to accept it.

"He has had a very difficult year, with a lot of injuries, but he started the season very well and he was our best player. For him it is important to be healthy and I hope we can see the best Gareth this year."