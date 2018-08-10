Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Modric likes Perisic post teasing Inter move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
643   //    10 Aug 2018, 22:44 IST
Ivan Perisic Luka Modric
Croatia stars Ivan Perisic and Luka Modric

Luka Modric perhaps suggested he is interested in a move to Inter by liking a social media post from Croatia team-mate Ivan Perisic.

Modric has been strongly linked with the Serie A side despite being an integral part of a Real Madrid team that has won four Champions League titles in five years.

After starring for finalists Croatia at the World Cup, where Modric was awarded the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player, Inter emerged as serious contenders to sign the 32-year-old.

Modric is yet to comment on the speculation, although new Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui is determined to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu and the player has returned to training.

Inter have already signed one Croatia international in this transfer window, bringing in right-back Sime Vrsaljko from Atletico Madrid.

Perisic welcomed Vrsaljko to Inter in a social media post on Friday, tagging in another international colleague, Marcelo Brozovic, and using the hashtag #WhoIsMissing?

Modric was cheekily tagged in the post by Perisic and the Madrid midfielder has even liked the post.

Madrid have already lost one of their star players heading into the 2018-19 season, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo leaving for Juventus in a deal worth €112million.

