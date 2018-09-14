Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Modric should win any prize Messi can't – Rakitic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.45K   //    14 Sep 2018, 07:24 IST
IvanRakiticLukaModric - cropped
Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic believes any individual prize Lionel Messi cannot win this season should go to his Croatia team-mate Luka Modric.

Fresh from winning the World Cup Golden Ball after leading his nation to the final, Modric was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year and is a contender for the Best FIFA Men's Player.

Messi missed out on being nominated for the latter, with Real Madrid midfielder Modric competing with Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah for the prize.

Rakitic believes Modric deserves the Best award, and any other honour his Barcelona team-mate Messi cannot win.

"If there is an individual prize that Lionel Messi can't win, then there's no doubt that this season it should go to Luka Modric," he told Marca.

"It wouldn't surprise me if he were to win with many more votes. This has been his year and I am really happy for him.

"If Messi isn't the best, then it has to be Modric."

As well as leading Croatia to the World Cup final, Modric helped Madrid win the Champions League last season.

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Rakitic: Messi is the best ever, but this is the year of...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Rakitic firefights after claiming Real Madrid's...
RELATED STORY
Modric? Messi is the best in the world - Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Ivan Rakitic reveals his Ballon d'Or favorite
RELATED STORY
The Best? - Messi compared to Ronaldo, Salah and Modric...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi will not win the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
Rakitic lauds 'world's best' Modric
RELATED STORY
 3 players who can win the 2018 Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo won't...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: Will the dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
La Liga 2018-19
Tomorrow REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
Bundesliga 2018-19
Tomorrow BOR EIN 12:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
Serie A 2018-19
16 Sep JUV SAS 06:30 PM Juventus vs Sassuolo
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us