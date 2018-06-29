Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Modric the best Croatian player ever, says Rakitic

Associated Press
NEWS
News
69   //    29 Jun 2018, 14:42 IST
AP Image

ROSCHINO, Russia (AP) — Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic says teammate Luka Modric plays football "from a different planet" and is the best to have ever played for their national team.

Rakitic grew up idolizing Croatian midfield great Robert Prosinecki but says Modric, now a four-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid and Croatia's captain at the World Cup, is at the next level.

Rakitic says "not only is Luka the best player ever (for Croatia), but he is a great person, a leader and we are following him."

Croatia plays Denmark in the last 16 at Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday. With many of Croatia's so-called golden generation into their 30s, including Modric and Rakitic, every game now is potentially their last together at a major tournament.

Rakitic says "if we at the end manage to lift this trophy, we go into international retirement happy."

Modric and Rakitic the best midfield in Russia - Corluka
Argentina 0-3 Croatia: The best & worst players, World...
Modric worthy of Ballon d'Or, says Lovren
Artist Modric and artisan Rakitic lift Croatia's late...
Modric, Rakitic headline Croatia's WCup squad
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Croatia...
Rakitic wary of 'uber-motivated' Messi
World Cup 2018: 4 key battles that decided Croatia's win...
World Cup 2018: 5 players who could decide the game as...
