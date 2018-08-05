Modric wants to stay at Real Madrid, says Vazquez

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

Rumoured Inter target Luka Modric is happy at Real Madrid and is unlikely to leave anytime soon, according to team-mate Lucas Vazquez.

The Nerazzurri are believed to have identified Modric as a potential marquee signing for the new season and head coach Luciano Spalletti has admitted his interest in the Croatia star.

However, Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui responded with a firm denial of reports the European champions are open to offers.

Vazquez, who has played alongside Modric for the past three seasons, is confident the 32-year-old will remain at Santiago Bernabeu.

"We are calm and counting on him. We hope he returns to enjoy Madrid," the Spain international told reporters.

"I have no doubt he will stay... well, you never know in football, but I think that Luka is a Madrid player and will continue to be so.

"It's how I feel, I'm not in his head, but I am sure that he wants to continue. We won't get worked up."

1 - Luka Modrić was the midfielder with the most passes attempted (484), the most touches (624) and the most recoveries (56) at the 2018 World Cup. Stellar. pic.twitter.com/IsBVU11qlx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 3, 2018

Modric has won the Champions League four times since joining Los Blancos from Tottenham in 2012.

He made 26 appearances in LaLiga last term and went on to spearhead Croatia's run to the World Cup final.