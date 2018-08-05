Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Modric wants to stay at Real Madrid, says Vazquez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
354   //    05 Aug 2018, 21:26 IST
Luka Modric - cropped
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

Rumoured Inter target Luka Modric is happy at Real Madrid and is unlikely to leave anytime soon, according to team-mate Lucas Vazquez.

The Nerazzurri are believed to have identified Modric as a potential marquee signing for the new season and head coach Luciano Spalletti has admitted his interest in the Croatia star.

However, Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui responded with a firm denial of reports the European champions are open to offers.

Vazquez, who has played alongside Modric for the past three seasons, is confident the 32-year-old will remain at Santiago Bernabeu.

"We are calm and counting on him. We hope he returns to enjoy Madrid," the Spain international told reporters.

"I have no doubt he will stay... well, you never know in football, but I think that Luka is a Madrid player and will continue to be so.

"It's how I feel, I'm not in his head, but I am sure that he wants to continue. We won't get worked up."

Modric has won the Champions League four times since joining Los Blancos from Tottenham in 2012.

He made 26 appearances in LaLiga last term and went on to spearhead Croatia's run to the World Cup final.

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Modric expects Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Modric staying at Real Madrid, Lopetegui claims
RELATED STORY
3 players Real Madrid could sign if Modric leaves
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid Set to Lose Midfield Star to Serie A...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid should not attempt to sign...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid, the Kings of Europe - UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 most important players at Real Madrid right now
RELATED STORY
3 highly speculated Real Madrid transfers which are...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to sign World Cup star, Real Madrid's...
RELATED STORY
REPORTS: Real Madrid superstar wants to join Inter Milan? 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT BEL BAR
1 - 0
 Belize vs Barbados
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow QAR BAT 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs BATE
Tomorrow MAL VID 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs Vidi
Tomorrow SLA DYN 11:00 PM Slavia Praha vs Dynamo Kyiv
Tomorrow STA AJA 11:30 PM Standard Liège vs Ajax
08 Aug CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartak Trnava
08 Aug BEN FEN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Fenerbahçe
08 Aug PAO SPA 10:30 PM PAOK vs Spartak Moskva
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow PYU MAC 09:30 PM Pyunik vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us