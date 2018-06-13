Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mohamed Salah shrugs off injury to join Egypt training

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 15:56 IST
36

Grozny, Jun 13 (AFP) Mohamed Salah gave Egypt's World Cup hopes a huge boost Wednesday when he joined a squad training session at their Grozny base.

The Pharaohs' superstar has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury in Liverpool's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on May 26.

However, an AFP reporter saw the forward take part in his first training session since the injury, going through a range of warm-up exercises with his teammates.

Team director Ihab Lahita was cagey about Salah's progress, saying there was no guarantee he would play in Egypt's Group A opener against Uruguay on Friday.

"There's a good degree of progress but no definitive decision on whether he takes part, as we are following his case day by day," he told reporters.

Salah arrived in Russia with serious doubts about his participation due to the shoulder injury, which occurred when Sergio Ramos wrestled him to the ground in the final.

But such has been his form for Liverpool, with 44 goals in all competitions this season, that he was included in the Egypt squad simply on the off-chance he could play.

On May 30, Egypt officials said Salah would be out for "not more" than three weeks, which would rule him out of the Uruguay match but put him in the frame for Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.

Team doctor Mohamed Abou al-Ela said over the weekend that Salah would not play "unless he has totally recovered".

The player sat out Egypt's first training session after arriving in Russia but was optimistic about his prospects.

"I'm excited. God willing I'm well-prepared and things are going well and my morale is high," he told AFP on Sunday.

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera has expressed hope that Salah will play against the South Americans, saying he wants to play against the best at football's showpiece tournament.

"I like the best players to play, I train with the best and I want the best players to play," he said.

Salah is regarded as a contender for the Ballon d'Or, alongside Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar of Brazil

Salah availability for Uruguay clash 'uncertain' despite...
RELATED STORY
Egypt star Salah wings his way to Russia
RELATED STORY
Mohamed Salah: Prince of England, King of Egypt, Champion...
RELATED STORY
Hazard: I'll support Egypt at World Cup for Salah
RELATED STORY
The meteoric rise of Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Egypt president wishes Salah speedy recovery
RELATED STORY
Mohamed Salah: How a boy from Egypt is now the King of...
RELATED STORY
Egypt coach Cuper declares Salah among world's best
RELATED STORY
Injured Salah deemed fit enough for Egypt's World Cup...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Mohamed Salah will outshine Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FIFA World Cup 2018
Tomorrow RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us