Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023 

Molde and Bodo/Glimt battle for three points in a marquee fixture of the Eliteserien on matchday 24 on Sunday (October 8).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. Jeremi Frimpong and Nathan Tella's first-half strikes helped the German side leave with all three points.

Erling Moe's side now turn their focus back to the league, where they comfortably dispatched erstwhile leaders Viking 4-0 at home in their previous outing.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Club Brugge in the UEFA Europa Conference League in midweek. Hanks Vanaken's 20th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

They now channel their focus back to the domestic scene, where they claimed maximum points in a 2-0 home win over Stromsgodset in their previous outing.

The victory saw them climb to top spot in the league, having garnered 52 points from 23 games. Molde, meanwhile, sit in fifth place with 44 points to show for their efforts after 23 outings.

Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 49th meeting between the two sides. Molde lead 25-17.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting in a 2-2 draw in July.

Their last four clashes have had goals at both ends and produced at least four goals.

Bodo/Glimt's defeat to Leverkusen ended their 11-game unbeaten streak across competitions (seven wins).

Molde have scored at least twice in their last four head-to-head games.

Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Molde have not had the title defense they expected, as they're off the pace in the title race.

However, the defending champions had a large say in who could potentially dethrone them following their rampaging win over Viking last week. They could still make more impact at the summit if they win here, apart from getting back within touching distance of the top two.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt's defeat in midweek halted their unbeaten momentum, and they will want to bounce back against their biggest title rivals in recent years.

Nevertheless, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Molde 2-2 Bodo/Glimt

Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals