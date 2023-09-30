Molenbeek vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2023

Molenbeek and Gent battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday nine clash on Sunday (October 1).

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 defeat against Royal Union at the same ground last week. Gustaf Nilsson and Mohamed Amoura scored early to give Royal a two-goal lead. Makhtar Gueye and Pierre Dwomoh scored within three minutes to restore parity before Loic Lapoussin scored a dramatic winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

Gent, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at Royal Antwerp in midweek. The draw means the Buffaloes remain at the summit of the standings, having garnered 18 points from eight games. Molenbeek, meanwhile, are ninth with 11 points to show for their efforts after eight outings.

Molenbeek vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Molenbeek's last five league games have had goals at both ends.

Gent are on an eight-game unbeaten streak across competitions and have lost just one of 15 games across competitions this season.

Three of Molenbeek's four league games at home this season have had more goals scored in the first half than the second half.

Gent have managed just one win in five away games across competitions, drawing the last three.

Four of Gent's last five competitive games have been level at half-time.

Molenbeek vs Gent Prediction

Gent have had a congested schedule that has seen them play 16 games in eight weeks.

Their fixture list is about to get more gruelling as they navigate the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage. The toll has seemingly begun to tell, with the East Flanders outfit drawing three of their last four games.

Nevertheless, they still hold a two-point lead at the summit and will hope to keep it that way as they visit newcomers Molenbeek. The hosts are competing in the top-flight following their promotion last season but have given a good account of themselves.

Nevertheless, expect the league leaders to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Molenbeek 1-2 Gent

Molenbeek vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half to produce over 1.5 goals