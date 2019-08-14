×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Monaco sign Ben Yedder as Lopes moves to Sevilla

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    14 Aug 2019, 14:08 IST
Wissam Ben Yedder - cropped
Wissam Ben Yedder celebrates scoring for Sevilla

Monaco have signed striker Wissam Ben Yedder from Sevilla on a five-year contract and sent Rony Lopes in the opposite direction.

The Ligue 1 side are said to have activated Ben Yedder's reported €40million buyout clause to reinforce Leonardo Jardim's squad.

But they have reportedly recouped €20m in a separate deal that sees Lopes head for Andalusia, where he has signed for five years.

The Portugal winger only agreed fresh terms with Monaco in December and started the club's season-opening 3-0 loss to Lyon on Friday.

Monaco will hope the twin transfer moves can improve their fortunes after narrowly avoiding relegation last term.

Ben Yedder, 29, is a proven goalscorer, having notched 18 times in the last of his three LaLiga campaigns at Sevilla.

The France international famously struck a brace to knock Manchester United out of the Champions League in 2018 and was linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier this year.

"I chose Monaco because I believe in this project and I am determined to do everything possible to go after our common ambitions," Ben Yedder said. 

Advertisement

"I come with the intention to prove, as always, my qualities and with the desire to reach a new level. 

"I want to thank the club for the trust it gives me. It's a beautiful day and the beginning of a new story that I cannot wait to start."

Ben Yedder previously made his name in a successful spell at Toulouse.

Former Manchester City man Lopes, meanwhile, will get the chance to replace Pablo Sarabia at Sevilla following the attacker's close-season move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
FT QAR APO
0 - 2
 Qarabağ vs APOEL
Europa League 2018-19
Tomorrow BNE NEF 10:30 PM Bnei Yehuda vs Neftçi
Tomorrow SUD MAC 10:30 PM Sūduva vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
Tomorrow APO AUS 10:30 PM Apollon vs Austria Wien
Tomorrow AIK SHE 10:30 PM AIK vs Sheriff
Tomorrow ZOR CSK 10:30 PM Zorya vs CSKA Sofia
Tomorrow ZRI MAL 10:30 PM Zrinjski vs Malmö FF
Tomorrow SHA TOR 10:30 PM Shakhtyor vs Torino
Tomorrow BAT SAR 10:30 PM BATE vs Sarajevo
FA Cup 2018-19
FT SIL NOR
3 - 4
 Silsden vs Northwich Victoria
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us