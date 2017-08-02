Monaco sign Diakhaby from Rennes

Adama Diakhaby has signed a five-year contract at Monaco after completing his move from fellow Ligue 1 side Rennes.

by Omnisport News 02 Aug 2017, 22:24 IST

Monaco's new signing Adama Diakhaby

Monaco have announced the signing of Rennes attacker Adama Diakhaby on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old joins the Ligue 1 champions for a reported €10million fee as coach Leonardo Jardim rebuilds his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy both joined Manchester City, with Tiemoue Bakayoko signing for Premier League champions Chelsea, while star striker Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a €180m move to Real Madrid.

"I'm very happy to join Monaco, a club with a very ambitious sporting project who pick a lot of young players," said Diakhaby. "I'm here to display my talent and to progress as much as possible."

Diakhaby scored four goals in 25 league appearances for Rennes last season, including a brace in their 3-2 home defeat to Monaco in the last game of the campaign.

"Adama Diakhaby is a very promising young player who has already developed in a season in Ligue 1," added Monaco's vice-president and chief executive Vadim Vasilyev.

"He is a fast and technical player capable of making a difference. His qualities and profile fit perfectly into our project. We are convinced that he will integrate perfectly within our group to develop its full potential."