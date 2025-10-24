Monaco vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Monaco will welcome Toulouse to the Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Both teams have won four of their eight league games, and the hosts have a one-point lead over Les Violets.

Les Monégasques have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last five games in all competitions. They resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 1-1 draw against Angers last week. Their winless run continued in the UEFA Champions League as they played out a scoreless stalemate against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The visitors have seen an uptick in form, and they are unbeaten in their last three games. They made it two wins in a row last week with a 4-0 home triumph over Metz. Frank Magri and Aron Dønnum scored in quick succession in the first half, while Yann Gboho and Charlie Cresswell scored five minutes apart late in the second half.

Monaco vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

They have crossed paths 74 times in all competitions. The hosts lead in the head-to-head record with 37 wins. Les Violets have 15 wins and 22 games have ended in draws.

The principality club were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season. They registered a home win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

Notably, the visitors' last two wins in this fixture have been registered on their travels.

Monaco are unbeaten at home across all competitions this season. They have scored at least two goals in five games in that period.

Toulouse have seen conclusive results in their four Ligue 1 away games this season, suffering two defeats.

Just one of the last eight meetings between them has ended in a draw.

Monaco vs Toulouse Prediction

Les Rouge et Blanc have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, with that triumph registered at home. Notably, they have conceded two goals apiece in four of their six home games this season.

Lamine Camara, Eric Dier, Lukas Hradecky, Paul Pogba, Vanderson, and Denis Zakaria remain sidelined with injuries and Caio Henrique will also miss this match due to a foot injury.

Le Téfécé have enjoyed a three-game unbeaten streak, scoring eight goals, and will look to continue their prolific run here. Interestingly, they have scored two goals apiece in three of their last five away meetings against the principality club.

Nicklas Schmidt and Rafik Messali are the only two absentees for the visitors for this match.

Considering the current form of the two teams and goalscoring record, they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Monaco 2-2 Toulouse

Monaco vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

