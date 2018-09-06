Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Monreal defends Ozil over 'unfair' treatment and denies Emery row

Omnisport
NEWS
News
656   //    06 Sep 2018, 21:32 IST
Mesut Ozil
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil

Nacho Monreal says there is no rift between Mesut Ozil and Arsenal head coach Unai Emery, while defending his team-mate over "unfair" treatment.

Ozil has endured a tempestuous 2018, a controversial photograph with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan overshadowing the build-up to the World Cup.

After Germany's shock group-stage exit at Russia 2018, the 29-year-old stepped away from international duty citing a "feeling of racism and disrespect".

Returning to club duty provided little respite, with Ozil struggling to make an impact for Arsenal under new boss Emery, who was forced to deny reports of a training-ground row between the pair after the playmaker missed their Premier League defeat of West Ham.

Monreal, though, dismissed the speculation Emery and Ozil do not get on and suggested his colleague is unnecessarily in the spotlight.

"People have been a bit unfair with him," the Spain defender said.

"He is a very famous player and obviously people love talking about him.

"Recently, it is always bad things. Like last time, he was sick and that's why he didn't play. 

"People started to invent that he had a problem with the manager. It wasn't like that. He got a cold, he was sick, that's it. That's why he didn't play."

Ozil has been named one of Emery's captains, a decision Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness - a regular critic of the former Real Madrid man - described as a "miracle".

Monreal defended Ozil against accusations he lacks the leadership qualities to wear the armband for the Premier League side.

"People must understand that every player is completely different," Monreal said.

"He is like that [reserved] and 10 years ago he was the same. So you can't expect on the pitch that he starts to fight, to talk with the referee because he never did it. He is not going to change in this case. 

"The important thing is he plays at his highest level, gives a lot of assists, scores a lot of goals and basically helps the team. That's what he knows. He doesn't know how to go up to a player and grab him by the throat."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Emery rubbishes Ozil rift talk
RELATED STORY
Emery: Ozil must expect criticism
RELATED STORY
Emery demands more from Ozil
RELATED STORY
Ozil recalled, Aubameyang and Lacazette both start for...
RELATED STORY
Emery seeks more 'demanding' Ozil
RELATED STORY
Ozil looking well for Cardiff - Emery
RELATED STORY
What Can Arsenal Fans Expect From Unai Emery?
RELATED STORY
Mesut Ozil or Aaron Ramsey: Who Should Play as Arsenal's...
RELATED STORY
Emery defends Cech after nervy display at Cardiff
RELATED STORY
Emery accepts Monreal unlikely to be fit for season opener
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us