Monterrey 1 Tigres UANL 1 (2-1 agg): Hosts win CONCACAF Champions League

365   //    02 May 2019, 09:36 IST
NicolasSanchez - Cropped
Monterrey defender Nicolas Sanchez

Monterrey secured their fourth CONCACAF Champions League title with a 2-1 aggregate win over Tigres UANL in the final on Wednesday.

Nicolas Sanchez's first-half penalty was cancelled out by Tigres star Andre-Pierre Gignac in Guadalupe, but the 1-1 draw in the second leg was enough for Monterrey.

The 2-1 aggregate win gave Monterrey their fourth title – all won since 2011 – while Tigres were runners-up for the third time since 2016.

Tigres made few inroads in the first half and they fell further behind in the all-Mexican tie in the 25th minute.

Luis Rodriguez clumsily fouled Rodolfo Pizarro in the area and Sanchez stepped up, sending his penalty down the middle to open the scoring.

Former France and Marseille striker Gignac was introduced at half-time for Tigres, alongside Mexico international Javier Aquino.

Gignac immediately caused problems and he almost pulled a goal back in the 55th minute, only for Marcelo Barovero to make an incredible save diving to his left to keep out the striker's header.

Rogelio Funes Mori almost sealed the hosts' success with 20 minutes remaining, only for his lob to hit the crossbar with Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman stranded.

Tigres pushed in the closing stages but were only able to find one goal, Gignac brilliantly volleying in a Rodriguez cross at the back post.

