Monterrey vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15, 2023

Monterrey take on Nashville SC at GEODIS Park in the Leagues Cup semifinals on Tuesday (August 15).

Monterrey are the only surviving Mexican team in the competition as opposed to three from the MLS. The other 17 Liga MX representatives have been eliminated. Monterrey have had a flawless campaign, beating four American and two Mexican sides.

Rayados made the grade when their title credentials faced an acid test against Los Angeles FC. They prevailed in a 3-2 quarterfinal thriller, even with the MLS side enjoying home support at Rose Bowl. Monterrey will tred on hostile ground once more at GEODIS Park, the home of Nashville.

Nashville have been tipped as one of the top favourites for the title following their impressive MLS form. They are fifth in the overall standings, with a promising campaign despite their poor disciplinary record (five red cards in three games). They also boast the MLS' top scorer, Hany Mukhtar, this season.

However, the Boys in Gold, have struggled against Liga MX sides in the Leagues Cup. They lost 4-3 to Toluca and drew 2-2 with America 2-2. Mukhtar has been a shadow of himself in the competition amid talks of a move to Qatar. Nashville will hope to exploit their home advantage to reach the final.

Monterrey vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monterrey’s clean and technical style has led to three opposing teams conceding one red card each – Nashville are forewarned.

Monterrey are unbeaten in ten games.

Monterrey have scored 11 goals and conceded four in the Leagues Cup.

Nashville have scored 13 goals and conceded eight in the Leagues Cup.

Monterrey have won their last five games, while Nashville have won four and lost one in the same period.

Form Guide: Monterrey: W-W-W-W-W; Nashville: W-W-W-L-W

Monterrey vs Nashville SC Prediction

Monterrey will endeavour to navigate Nashville’s aggressive line of action by sticking to their traditional seamless style. However, with top scorer Germán Berterame ruled out of the remainder of the competition due to injury, the Mexicans side could struggle to breach Nashville’s defence.

Expect a bouncing GEODIS Park to root for Nashville, who will look for early goals before they likely park the bus. However, they must avoid any explusions to carry out their plans.

Nashville come in as the favourites based on their home advantage and defensive strength.

Prediction: Monterrey 1-2 Nashville SC

Monterrey vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nashville

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nashville to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Monterrey to score - Yes