Montoya feels lucky to have been coached by Guardiola

Defender Martin Montoya in action for Barcelona in 2014

Martin Montoya feels lucky to have been coached by Pep Guardiola, who he says is one of the world's best managers.

Montoya came through the Barcelona academy and played under Guardiola during his time at Camp Nou, the Catalan's spell in charge producing a trio of LaLiga titles and a brace of Champions League crowns.

Now at Brighton and Hove Albion, Montoya played the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 loss at Guardiola's Manchester City at the end of September.

And the 27-year-old, who joined Brighton from Valencia, hailed the impact the former Bayern Munich boss has had on his career.

"In my opinion, he is one of the best managers in the world," Montoya told Omnisport.

"I have been lucky to be coached by him, to have training with him, playing under him and being taught by him. As a manager, he is 10 [out of 10].

"He speaks a lot and pampers the player. He explains to you what you are doing good and what you are doing not that good in order to improve everything. He wants all the team to know how to develop the play and get every single player to know his role."

The top of the Premier League sees the leading five teams split by only five points, with City facing strong competition if they are to defend their title.

And Montoya feels the main rivals for Guardiola's side could be Chelsea, resurgent under new coach Maurizio Sarri, with the Blues unbeaten after 10 matches to sit third in the table.

"There are many teams which are in the high level. We have faced City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham," Montoya added. "They are fantastic teams and they know what they do.

"At the end, they are world class teams which are always high not only in the Premier League, but also in European competitions and I couldn't pick one because all of them are very good, with great players.

"I see City as very strong. City and Chelsea. If I have to choose someone, I would say City and Chelsea."

Brighton have won each of their last three Premier League games by a 1-0 scoreline to move away from the relegation zone, with Montoya setting lofty goals for the Seagulls.

"We are in a good run, back-to-back victories against direct rivals. We should try to win those games," the defender said. "It is very difficult to get qualified for European competitions because there are big teams in the Premier League.

"They are very difficult to get beaten and get overtaken. However, a few years ago Leicester became champions, so everything can happen in football and we would love to be in European competition."