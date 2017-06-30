Write an Article

Montpellier president Louis Nicollin dies

Louis Nicollin has died at the age of 74, Montpellier announced on Thursday.

by Omnisport
News 30 Jun 2017, 00:03 IST
Louis Nicollin
Montpellier president Louis Nicollin, pictured in 1999

The club confirmed the passing of the maverick, who has been president of Montpellier since 1974, on Thursday.

Nicollin - a beloved and colourful character who was known as Loulou - is widely reported to have suffered a heart attack while celebrating his birthday at a restaurant.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of our President Louis Nicollin on Thursday 29 June," Montpellier posted on Twitter.

French footballers including Andre-Pierre Gignac and Anthony Knockaert were among those to pay tribute to Nicollin, who memorably dyed his hair orange and blue after Montpellier won a shock Ligue 1 title in the 2011-12 season.

"My favourite president, how sad, my thoughts are with Laurent Nicollin and his family," Gignac wrote on Twitter.

Knockaert posted: "How sad to learn of the death of a man like Loulou Nicollin ... Life is cruel #RIP #LEGEND."

