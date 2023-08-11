Montpellier vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13, 2023

Montpellier host newly promoted Le Havre in Ligue 1 on Sunday (August 13) at the Stade de la Mosson.

Montpellier are coming off an impressive end to their 2022-23 campaign, finishing 12th after a tricky start. Boss Michel der Zakarian will be hopeful of more positivity this time.

Le Havre, meanwhile, are arriving as the reigning Ligue 2 champions. Remarkably, they lost only three games all season and should bring plenty of momentum.

Montpellier vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides haven't faced off since meeting in Ligue 2 in 2008. While it’s impossible to take any kind of stock from their last two games, it’s interesting to note that they ended goalless.

Montpellier are unbeaten in seven home games against Le Havre since 2000.

Despite winning Ligue 2 last season, Le Havre only scored 46 goals, fewer than eight other sides. Their success was built on a tough defence, conceding only 19 goals.

Montpellier won nine of their last 16 games last season since Michel der Zakarian was reappointed the manager. The Armenian had returned after leaving for Brest in 2021.

Montpellier's key forward Stephy Mavididi left for Leicester City but last season’s top scorer Elye Wahi is still there, despite rumours linking him with a Premier League move.

Montpellier vs Le Havre Prediction

Despite winning Ligue 2 at a canter, it might prove to be a tricky game for Le Havre to begin their new top-flight campaign.

They simply don’t have much in the way of firepower, while Montpellier ended last season in style, scoring 65 goals, more than six sides who finished above them.

Le Havre’s defence should hold out early on, but Montpellier are likely to score. Therefore, the prediction here is the home side.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-0 Le Havre

Montpellier vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Montpellier win

Tip 2: Le Havre to fail to score – Yes (Le Havre scored only 46 goals last season despite winning Ligue 2.)

Tip 3: Elye Wahi to score for Montpellier – Yes (Wahi ended last season with 19 goals and will look to make his mark early.)