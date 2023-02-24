Montpellier vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Montpellier welcome fourth-placed Lens to the Stade de la Mosson in Ligue 1 on Saturday (February 25).

The hosts made it two wins in a row at the weekend, as a 90th-minute winner from Wahbi Khazri helped them win 1-0 at Troyese. Both teams had a player sent off in the second half. Teji Tedy Savanier, who was shown a direct red card in the 73rd minute, is suspended for the Lens game.

Lens, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after four league games, as goals from Adrien Thomasson and Deiver Machado and an own goal from Charles Traore helped them beat Nantes 3-1 at home. It was just their third league win in 2023, which helped them move to within three points of second-placed Marseille.

Montpellier vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 57 times across competitions since 1946. Lens have been the better side, leading 28-19.

Lens have lost just thrice in 29 Ligue 1 games this season.

The visitors have a decent record at Montpellier, winning three of their last five games and losing just once.

Lens are winless in their last five away league games and fell to a 2-1 defeat against Lyon in their previous away game earlier this month.

Montpellier have lost five of their last seven home games in Ligue 1. They returned to winning ways at home with a 3-0 win over Brest in their last match at home.

The visitors have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 this term, conceding 19 goals in 24 games.

Montpellier vs Lens Prediction

The last three meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with Montpellier failing to score in two games and Lens not scoring in one.

Montpellier have seen an upturn in form in recent games, keeping back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season. They will be without top-scorer Teji Savanier, though.

OptaJean @OptaJean 6 - Depuis ses débuts en Ligue 1 en 2018/19, Téji Savanier est le joueur qui récolté le plus de cartons rouges dans les 5 grands championnats européens (6). Tendu. #ESTACMHSC 6 - Depuis ses débuts en Ligue 1 en 2018/19, Téji Savanier est le joueur qui récolté le plus de cartons rouges dans les 5 grands championnats européens (6). Tendu. #ESTACMHSC https://t.co/7MuPcjoZQe

Lens, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in their last game and are unbeaten in their last two meetings against Montpellier, though both came at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

While Lens have been the dominant side in recent games against Montpellier, the hosts will have the upper hand because of their better form. Considering the same, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-1 Lens

Montpellier vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Sotoca to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes