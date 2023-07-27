Montpellier vs Saint-Etienne Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023 

Montpellier host Saint-Etienne at the Centre d'entrainement de Grammont on Saturday (July 29) in a friendly.

The hosts had mixed results in Ligue 1 last season, prompting the dismissal of two different managers midway through the campaign. They finished 12th in the league with 50 points from 38 games, marking their second bottom-half finish in six seasons.

Following Saturday's game, La Paillade face Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach in their final pre-season game before kicking off the new campaign against newly promoted Le Havre next month.

Saint-Etienne, meanwhile, also had their struggles in the league last season but saw a significant improvement in fortune in the second half of the season. They finished eighth in Ligue 2 with 53 points from 38 games, 19 points behind Metz in the final promotion spot.

The visitors will play their fifth and final pre-season game this weekend before returning to competitive action against Grenoble on Saturday.

Montpellier vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 30th meeting between the two teams, with Montpellier trailing 16-9.

The two teams have alternated wins in their last four matchups, with Saint-Etienne running out 3-1 winners in their last clash.

Saint-Etienne are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Montpellier are without a clean sheet in four games.

Only five of Sainté's 15 league wins last season came away from home.

La Paillade conceded 62 goals in Ligue 1 last season. Only four teams conceded more, all of whom got relegated.

Montpellier vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Montpellier are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning three of four games.

Saint-Etienne, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive wins and have lost just one of their last seven games across competitions. They are in much better form than Montpellier and should come out on top.

Prediction: Montpellier 0-1 Saint-Etienne

Montpellier vs Saint-Etienne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Saint-Etienne

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in two of their last six matchups.)