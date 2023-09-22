Montpellier vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023

Montpellier will look to snap their three-game winless run when they host Stade Rennais in round six of Ligue 1 on Sunday (September 24).

The hosts were left red-faced on Sunday, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Strasbourg after bottling a two-goal first-half lead. Michel Der Zakarian’s men are winless in three games, losing twice, since a resounding 4-1 win over Olympique Lyon on August 19.

With five points from as many games, Montpellier are 14th in the standings, level on points with 15th-placed Nantes.

Meanwhile, Rennais could not have hoped for a better start to the new Europa League campaign, as they thrashed Maccabi Haifa 3-0 in their Group F opener on Thursday.

Bruno Genesio's men now turn their attention to the Ligue 1, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, winning once in five games. With seven points, Rennes are eighth in the standings but could move level with second-placed Stade Brestois with a win.

Montpellier vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 38 meetings, Rennais boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Montpellier have picked up 12 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared nine times.

Rennes have won three of their last four games against Der Zakarian’s men in the league, with a 1-0 loss in April 2023 being the exception.

Montpellier are winless in four Ligue 1 home games, losing twice, since beating Rennes in April.

Rennais are unbeaten in 10 competitive games, picking up six wins, since a 2-1 loss against OGC Nice in May.

Montpellier vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Rennais have enjoyed an impressive start to their new campaign and are one of four unbeaten sides in Ligue 1. The visitors have won three of their last four games against Montpellier and should take all three points again.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Rennais

Montpellier vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennais

Tip 2: First to score - Rennes (Rennais have opened the scoring in six of their last eight games against Montpellier.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)