Montreal Impact vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20, 2023

Montreal Impact host Cincinnati at the Stade Saputo in Major League Soccer on Wednesday (September 20).

The hosts are stuck in mid-table following a three-game winless run since matchday 25. They have managed one point in their last two games, which were played at home. Montreal lost 4-2 to Colombus Crew last week before sharing the spoils with Chicago Fire in a goalless draw on Saturday.

The Impact finished third in the Eastern Conference and second in the overall table last season. That earned them qualification for the playoffs and the conference semifinals. With 36 points and sitting 16th in the standings, it would be difficult for Montreal to replicate their 2022 success, though.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, have glory in their sights, as they sit atop the overall standings, eight points clear of second-placed Orlando City SC (50). However, Cincinnati suffered hiccups in their last two games, losing unceremoniously to Orlando City (1-0) before a 2-2 stalemate against Philadelphia at Subaru Park.

The Orange and Blue need to get back to winning ways to maintain their stranglehold on the standings with seven games remaining. Cincinnati were beaten 4-3 on their last trip to Stade Saputo in 2022 but prevailed 3-0 in their previous meeting. They boast two wins and two draws in their last five away games.

Montreal Impact vs Cincinnati Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montreal have won thrice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five clashes with Cincinnati.

The hosts have won twice and lost twice in their last four home games against Cincinnati.

Montreal have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Cincinnati have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five road outings.

Montreal have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, the same as Cincinnati.

Form Guide: Montreal: D-L-L-W-W; Cincinnati: D-L-W-W-L

Montreal Impact vs Cincinnati Prediction

Montreal have not been prolific in terms of goals this season, but Mathieu Choiniere has made a considerable impact, scoring four times and delivering two assists. Chinonso Offor also boasts four goals, with the duo establishing themselves as the side’s main attacking threats this term.

Meanwhile, one of the league’s most dreadful strikers is Luciano Acosta, who has netted 13 times and racked up 11 assists for Cincinnati. He has been a nightmare for opposition defences.

Cincinnati have momentum on their side, and their better teamwork should see them win this road game.

Prediction: Montreal 1-2 Cincinnati

Montreal Impact vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cincinnati

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cincinnati to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Montreal Impact to score - Yes