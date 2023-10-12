Montserrat vs Nicaragua Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2023

Montserrat welcome Nicaragua to the Blakes Estate Stadium in the CONCACAF Nations League League B Group B on Friday (October 13).

The hosts are set to play their first home game in the competition after mixed outcomes in their last two trips. Montserrat had a dream start, beating Barbados 3-2, but were crushed by the Dominican Republic 3-0 in their next meeting.

Emerald Boys were unable to earn promotion to League A last season. However, they're not in the best of form, losing three games across competitions. They have two wins and a draw in their last five home games, though.

Nicaragua, meanwhile, are leading the group with six points following a flawless run in their first two games. They had narrowly missed promotion to League A last season. Nicaragua beat Dominican Republic 2-1 on the road before handing Barbados a 5-1 drubbing at home.

Los Pinoleros returned to winning ways following a streak of three losses, with nine goals conceded. They have not been impressive on the road, recording one win in five games. However, Nicaragua boast a quality squad that could make a difference.

Montserrat vs Nicaragua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montserrat have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored two goals and conceded 12 in their last five games.

The two teams are playing against each other for the first time and have only played in League B.

Nicaragua have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Montserrat have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Nicaragua have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Montserrat: L-W-D-L-L; Nicaragua: W-W-L-L-L

Montserrat vs Nicaragua Prediction

Following his brace against Barbados, Lyle Taylor was under pressure to do more for Montserrat against the Dominican Republic. However, he couldn't make a difference in their 3-0 horror show at the Estadio Olímpico Felix Sanchez in Santo Domingo. He's expected to come under the spotlight again.

Meanwhile, Nicaragua have scored seven goals in their last two games, with Oscar Acevedo and Jaime Moreno scoring twice apiece. Nicaragua come in as the favourites based on their superior form and momentum.

Prediction: Montserrat 1-3 Nicaragua

Montserrat vs Nicaragua Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nicaragua

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Montserrat to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nicaragua to score - Yes