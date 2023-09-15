Monza vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2023 

Monza and Lecce battle for three points in a Serie A matchday four fixture on Sunday (September 17).

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 thrashing at Atalanta before the international break. Ederson opened the scoring in the 35th minute before Gianluca Scamacca added a brace to complete the rout.

Lecce, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-0 home win over Salernitana in their previous outing. Nikola Krstovic and Gabriel Strefezza scored in either half to guide I Giallorossi to all three points.

The win saw the Apulians climb to fourth spot in the points table, having garnered seven points from three games. Monza, meanwhile, are 15th with three points from as many games.

Monza vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lecce have nine wins and seven losses in 30 games against Monza.

Their most recent meeting in May 2023 saw Lecce win 1-0 away. That was Lecce's sole away win in eight league games on the road (five losses).

Five of their last six meetings have produced less than three goals.

Lecce are one of four teams to have left the U-Power Stadium with a clean sheet since Monza's promotion to the top flight.

Monza's three league games this season have seen at least one team fail to score.

Lecce have scored exactly two goals in their last four Serie A games.

Monza vs Lecce Prediction

Lecce have been one of the surprise packages of the new Serie A campaign and are unbeaten after three games. Their quick start has put them in the continental spots, but manager Roberto D'Aversa insists that his side's focus remains avoiding the drop.

Monza, meanwhile, have won one and lost two of their three games, with their sole win this term coming in front of their fans. Games between the two sides are typically cagey, tight affairs, and the trend could continue.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Monza 1-1 Lecce

Monza vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals