×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Morata defends Simeone from criticism

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    20 Mar 2019, 22:12 IST
simeone-cropped
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone

Alvaro Morata defended Diego Simeone from criticism following Atletico Madrid's Champions League elimination and thanked him for restoring his own confidence. 

Atletico looked to be in with a great chance of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals after beating Juventus 2-0 at home in the first leg of their last-16 tie last month. 

But a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick inspired Juve's second-leg turnaround, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory to dump Atletico out. 

Simeone was criticised for a pragmatic approach in the second leg, as Atletico offered precious little in attack, but Morata believes flak is harsh on the coach, who has helped restore his own belief after a difficult period at Chelsea. 

When asked if he is now happy at Atletico, Morata – who is away on Spain duty – told reporters: "Yes, especially at Atletico, but it would be more so if the last week had been better. 

"We have been knocked out of the Champions League, but life goes on. Everyone knows what it means [to Simeone]. He is Atletico. A defeat in the Champions League or in the league is not [a reason] to criticise. 

"I am where I wanted to be for a long time, I thank Simeone and the coaches for their confidence, because thanks to them I am finding my level. 

"It's clear that I needed confidence [after leaving Chelsea], I came from bad times, but I do not have to consider the past."

Omnisport
NEWS
Simeone: Morata is a finisher
RELATED STORY
Simeone plans Griezmann, Costa, Morata trident
RELATED STORY
No Morata deal yet, insists Atletico boss Simeone
RELATED STORY
Morata to Atletico? I can't confirm or deny anything – Simeone
RELATED STORY
We are not going to talk about Morata - Simeone reluctant to discuss striker
RELATED STORY
Godin passed fit as Simeone warns against focusing on Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Kovac defends tactics after Lewandowski criticism
RELATED STORY
Doubts about Simeone surface after defensive tactics fail
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid is the past – Morata not worried about Atletico fans' criticism
RELATED STORY
Simeone presents united Atleti after Savic-Ortega bust-up reports
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow KAZ SCO 08:30 PM Kazakhstan vs Scotland
22 Mar FYR LAT 01:15 AM FYR Macedonia vs Latvia
International Friendlies 2019
Tomorrow WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
Tomorrow GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
Tomorrow WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
Tomorrow UAE SAU 07:15 PM UAE vs Saudi Arabia
Tomorrow UAE SAU 07:15 PM UAE vs Saudi Arabia
Tomorrow KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
Tomorrow KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us