×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Morata double helps Chelsea sink Palace 3-1 in EPL

Associated Press
NEWS
News
37   //    04 Nov 2018, 23:45 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Alvaro Morata continued his recent resurgence with two goals and fellow Spaniard Pedro added a third to inspire Chelsea to a 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Unbeaten Chelsea made a slow start but Morata cheered the Stamford Bridge crowd by putting his team in front from close range in the 32nd minute after pouncing on a cross by Pedro.

Roy Hodgson's Palace, beaten in its previous five league games, equalized early in the second half when James McArthur sent Andros Townsend racing clear and he slammed a ferocious right-foot shot into the net.

Chelsea reacted by bringing on dangerman Eden Hazard and Mateo Kovacic for Willian and Ross Barkley, and within minutes the home team was back in front in the London derby.

Hazard took a free kick on the right and the ball eluded several players in the penalty box before reaching the unmarked Morata at the back post, and he struck his fourth goal in his last four league games.

Pedro added the third goal from a left-wing cross by another Spaniard, Marcos Alonso, in the 70th.

Chelsea is in second place, two points behind leader Manchester City.

Associated Press
NEWS
3 players that can replace Alvaro Morata at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Preview...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who could replace Alvaro Morata at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea, Man United win in EPL without their Belgian stars
RELATED STORY
5 potential replacements for Alvaro Morata at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Boisterous Barkley helps Chelsea go 10 matches unbeaten
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal drew at Crystal Palace, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Chelsea must resolve their striker issues if...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Disappointing Premier League Players of the Season...
RELATED STORY
Sarri unworried about misfiring Morata, Giroud
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us