×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Morata unsurprised by reported Man City interest in Saul

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    21 Mar 2019, 00:00 IST
saul-cropped
Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is not surprised by reports linking Saul Niguez with Manchester City, while he expects Antoine Griezmann to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Transfer speculation began to circulate on Wednesday suggesting City have moved ahead of Barcelona in the chase for Saul.

The 24-year-old has become a key player for Atletico, with the midfielder's wide-ranging abilities earning him many admirers.

Reports claim City are likely to have to shell out at least €80million to get the Spain international, with Morata insisting all the top clubs would "love" to sign his compatriot.

"That's how the transfer market works, the best players are always linked with the top clubs in every transfer window," Morata told reporters while on international duty.

"Saul is one of the best players in his position and, on top of that, he's still young. We hope he stays, but all of the top clubs would love to have him in their squads."

Griezmann is another of Morata's club colleagues being linked with a move, with media speculation in recent days again suggesting Barcelona want the Frenchman.

The attacker rejected Barca in favour of staying at Atletico last year, and while the latest rumours claim he is considering leaving again, Morata thinks Griezmann will stay put.

Advertisement

"I am not worried [about Griezmann]," Morata added. "Except last week when we were very upset [due to Champions League elimination], I've seen Antoine very happy with us. I think this is his home and he is happy here.

"Sincerely, I think he [Griezmann] is at home, he is our most important player, our key player. Everybody in the club wants him to stay with us because he is our reference player."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Manchester City ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign €120 million-rated LaLiga star
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Barcelona set to beat Man City and PSG to £67million Ajax star; City have identified a long term Fernandinho replacement and more - January 11, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: City bid for PSG midfielder with Barcelona closing in on the deal; Defender sent on loan immediately after signing for Man City and more - January 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola makes a sensational claim about City's position in the transfer market; Paul Pogba's brother speaks about Man City move and more - January 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Club close to signing a Spanish midfielder for €80 million
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Man City can't compete with Barca or Madrid amid De Jong links
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona to bid for Manchester City defender, with Sky Blues interested in Ajax wonderkid
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: City favourites to sign Barcelona forward, Pep Guardiola gives his opinion on the January transfer window and more - January 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City enter race to sign Bundesliga breakout star Luka Jovic
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
European Qualifiers
23 Mar ALB TUR 01:15 AM Albania vs Turkey
International Friendlies 2019
23 Mar ARG VEN 01:30 AM Argentina vs Venezuela
23 Mar PER PAR 05:30 AM Peru vs Paraguay
23 Mar GUA COS 06:30 AM Guatemala vs Costa Rica
23 Mar MEX CHI 07:45 AM Mexico vs Chile
23 Mar JOR SYR 08:30 PM Jordan vs Syria
23 Mar JOR SYR 08:30 PM Jordan vs Syria
23 Mar BRA PAN 10:30 PM Brazil vs Panama
23 Mar BRA PAN 10:30 PM Brazil vs Panama
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us