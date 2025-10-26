Moreirense vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27th 2025

Moreirense will welcome league leaders Porto to Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas in the Primeira Liga on Monday. The hosts have won five of their eight league games this season and trail Dragões by seven points.

Os verdes e brancos met Nacional in their previous league outing earlier this month and fell to a 3-2 away loss. Their poor run continued in the Taca de Portugal third round, and they suffered a 1-0 away defeat to third-tier side Fafe.

The visitors saw their winning start to the league campaign end earlier this month as they were held to a goalless draw by Benfica. They bounced back with a win in the Taca de Portugal third round after the international break against Celoricense. They suffered their first loss of the season last week, falling to a 2-0 away loss to Nottingham Forest in the UEFA Europa League.

Moreirense vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 34 times in all competitions. As expected, the league leaders have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 25 wins. Os verdes e brancos have just three wins to their name and six games have ended in draws.

Dragões secured a league double over the hosts last season, scoring three goals apiece in both the home and away games.

The visitors have conceded just one goal in eight league games thus far.

Moreirense have a 100% home record in the Primeira Liga this season. Notably, nine of their 12 goals in the league this season have been scored at home.

The league leaders have won their four Primeira Liga away games this season while keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have won their last six league meetings against the Green and Whites. They have scored at least three goals in four games in that period.

Moreirense vs Porto Prediction

Os verdes e brancos have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, conceding three goals apiece in two, and will look to improve upon that record. They have registered just one win in this fixture since 2017, with that triumph registered at home in the Taca de Portugal last season.

Dragões have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last three games. They have failed to score in two games in that period, which is a cause for concern. They have kept four clean sheets in their last six league meetings against the hosts.

The league leaders have been the dominant side in this fixture, and considering their 100% away record in the league this season, we back them to register a win.

Prediction: Moreirense 1-2 Porto

Moreirense vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

