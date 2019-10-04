Moreno expects 'incredible' Ramos to play until he's 40

Spain captain Sergio Ramos

Spain coach Robert Moreno expects Real Madrid and La Roja captain Sergio Ramos to play until he is 40.

Ramos, 33, has already enjoyed remarkable consistency and longevity at the top, having made his LaLiga debut with Sevilla as a 17-year-old.

He moved to Madrid in 2005 and has established himself as a club great, winning every competition possible since, while he has also been instrumented at international level.

Ramos was a key part of the Spain squads that emerged victorious at the Euros in 2008 and 2012, as well as the 2010 World Cup.

While Gerard Pique – his partner at the back for many years with Spain – has called time on his international career, Ramos could keep going for another seven years, according to Moreno.

Robert Moreno: "Ramos tiene un nivel altísimo. Nos suma en todo: en el vestuario, en el gimnasio, dentro y fuera del campo... Va a batir el récord de Casillas, quiere jugar hasta los 40 y, si se lo propone, lo conseguirá" #UnidosPorUnRETO pic.twitter.com/m3iAT54tOo — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 4, 2019

"Everything he is achieving is incredible," Moreno told reporters on Friday after naming his latest Spain squad. "He gives everything for us, in the gym, in the locker room, on the pitch.

"I always see in him a spirit to improve in everything. His behaviour with us is extraordinary.

"He will beat Iker Casillas' record [of Spain caps] because he wants to play until he is 40 and I think he will succeed as he is incredible in every way."

Spain will play Norway and Sweden in their Euro 2020 qualifiers in the upcoming international break.