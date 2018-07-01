Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Morocco player Amine Harit involved in fatal car crash

Associated Press
NEWS
News
125   //    01 Jul 2018, 23:44 IST
AP Image

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Local authorities in Marrakech say a player for Morocco's national team at the World Cup has been in involved in a car crash in which someone died.

Amine Harit, a 21-year-old midfielder, was driving in the city on Friday when the accident occurred. According to reports, Harit collided with a pedestrian attempting to cross a road.

Hicham Boulatar, the regional authority's head of communications in Marrakech, told The Associated Press that the victim was 29 or 30 years old, and that Harit's brother was also in the vehicle.

Harit has been released pending an investigation and his passport has been suspended.

Morocco was eliminated from the World Cup in Russia at the end of the group stage.

