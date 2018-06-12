Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Moscow urges locals not to drive ahead of World Cup

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 17:56 IST
59

Moscow, June 12 (AFP) Moscow authorities are pleading with locals not to drive in the runup to Thursday's World Cup opening match to avoid causing gridlock in the city.

The Russian capital of 12 million people is creaking at the seams as it starts receiving hundreds of thousands visitors for the month-long football final.

Fans from the 32 participating nations will almost all either be based in Moscow or fly in and out of the sprawling and chronically congested megalopolis to the other 11 host venues. Moscow officials had insisted for months that they had planned everything out to make sure the city functioned like clockwork once the games begin.

They sounded less confident on Tuesday.

The city's transportation department said some of Moscow's busiest roads will have to be closed off to general traffic to make way for dignitaries arriving for the opening ceremony.

"Due to the high number of events and the arrival of important guests, additional road restrictions are possible -- especially in the city centre," the transportation department said.

The city said traffic cops will also be stopping traffic to make room for various FIFA delegations and busses shuttling in fans from Moscow's four airports.

"We strongly urge city residents to use city transport and to leave their cars at home for the coming days," said the transportation department.

"This will make your trips easier to plan." Russia has inherited the Soviet-era practise of shutting down roads travelled by senior officials or visiting foreign dignitaries.

Parts of Moscow crawls to a halt during morning and evening rush hour when President Vladimir Putin is sped to and from work.

The roads are usually closed from the point of Putin's departure outside Moscow to that of his arrival at the Kremlin as an extra precaution

Russia struggles to tackle soccer racism ahead of World Cup
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: What you need to know about traveling in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 players who will fight for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Russia extends winless run against Turkey ahead of World Cup
RELATED STORY
Racist, anti-gay chants on rise in Russia ahead of World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players who make the difference for...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Jersey Edition
RELATED STORY
4 of the best World Cup songs
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Nigerian players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT BEL COS
4 - 1
FIFA World Cup 2018
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us