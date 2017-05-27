Moses sent off following dive in FA Cup final

After being sent off in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Saturday, Victor Moses became the fifth player to be dismissed in the showpiece.

by Omnisport News 27 May 2017, 23:51 IST

Victor Moses and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain battle in the FA Cup final

Victor Moses was sent off for diving in Chelsea's FA Cup final against Arsenal on Saturday.

With his side already trailing to an early controversial goal from Alexis Sanchez, Moses got one-on-one with his direct opponent Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Chelsea's right wing.

Having tricked his way into the penalty box, Moses went down under Oxlade-Chamberlain's challenge and referee Anthony Taylor decided there was not enough contact.

Moses was therefore booked for simulation by the official and, as the Nigeria international had already been shown a yellow card for a foul on Danny Welbeck, he became the fifth player to be dismissed in an FA Cup final.

5 - Victor Moses is the fifth player to be sent off in an FA Cup final (Smalling 2016, Zabaleta 2013, Reyes 2005, Moran 1985). Dismissed. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 27, 2017

The Football Association announced earlier in May that it will introduce a new rule on diving for next season, with players able to be banned respectively if they are found guilty of simulation.

A panel comprising an ex-match official, one former manager and a retired player will meet to review each case independently.