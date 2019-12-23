Moshiri: Ancelotti has taken on one of the toughest jobs in football

Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri believes managing the Toffees is one of the most difficult jobs in football.

Carlo Ancelotti's appointment as Everton's new boss was confirmed on Saturday, before interim manager Duncan Ferguson secured a goalless draw with Arsenal in his final match in charge.

Ancelotti was unveiled to the media on Monday, having taken over with Everton sitting just four points above the relegation zone a fortnight after Marco Silva was sacked.

Moshiri knows the Italian has a tough task on his hands, but believes Ancelotti's experience gives him the ability to cope with the expectations at Goodison Park.

"Everton is a very difficult job, because you are two home losses from being disowned by the fans," Moshiri, who invested into Everton in 2016, said to TalkSport.

"It is very hard, and with younger managers it is difficult to cope. Because you have the bad runs, but the fans don't give you any time.

"The strength of Goodison is the passion from the fans. Once you lose that, you lose a lot. [Everton] was supposed to be five per cent of my time, not 95 per cent!

"I think it's one of the most difficult clubs in football. We don't have the financial base, but the fans expectations are huge. I think this mismatch somehow needs to be resolved.

"Sometimes, the expectation is just too much for a young manager. That's why we hope a more experienced manager can cope with it better."

Moshiri has hired and subsequently fired Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce and Silva during his time at Everton, while also bringing an end to Roberto Martinez's tenure in 2016.

However, Moshiri conceded any manager must also need luck on their side.

"With Silva, he's a very talented coach, but when the Gods of football are not kind to you, what can you do?" he said.

"We lose six points because of VAR, he loses 70 per cent of his midfielders. But a good general is a lucky one. We hope we've got a lucky general.

"I think we have a good base. We have been unlucky. Duncan has given the passion and belief but we still have some very difficult games.

"We play Burnley at home, but then Man City away and Liverpool away. All of these games take a lot out of the players, but they have got their belief back."

As well as unveiling Ancelotti on Monday, Everton also revealed the final plans for a new 52,000 seater stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.