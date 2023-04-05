Motagua welcome Tigres to Estadio Nacional Jose de la Paz Herrera for the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday (April 5).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat against Olimpia at the same venue in the Hinduran league at the weekend. Jorge Benguche scored a brace to help the visitors leave with all three points. Tigres, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at Toluca in the Mexican Liga MX. Carlos Gonzalez' brace inspired the hosts to the win.

The Mexican club will now turn their attention to the continent. They booked their spot at this stage on away goals following a 1-1 aggregate stalemate against Orlando City in the last round. Motagua, meanwhile, saw off Pachuca in the same circumstances.

The winner of this tie will face either Violtette or Club Leon in the semifinals.

Motagua vs Tigres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official between the two sides.

Motagua have managed just one win in five games acrosscompetitions, losing their last two.

Tigres are winless in five games across competitions, losing three.

Seven of Motagua's last nine games across competitions have produced less than three goals, with six seeing at least one team fail to score.

Five of Motagua's last six home games have had goals at both ends.

There have been goals in both halves in five of Motagua's last six home games, while three of their last four home games have produced at least three goals in the first half.

Motagua vs Tigres Prediction

Neither side has been in the best of form heading into this game, but Motagua have been slightly more consistent, especially in front of their fans.

Tigres are the favourites to emerge triumphant and also have a superior pedigree and experience at this stage. However, their Honduran hosts dispatched Mexican opposition in the last round and could capitalise on that experience.

Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw, leaving the tie open.

Prediction: Motagua 1-1 Tigres

Motagua vs Tigres Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - At least one goal to be scored in both halves

