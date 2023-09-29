Motherwell vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023 

Motherwell welcome Celtic to Fir Park for a lunctime kickoff in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (September 30).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Rangers last weekend. Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers broke the deadlock in the 24th minute with his first league goal for the Gers.

Celtic, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-0 win at Livingston despite playing for over an hour with 10 men. They went ahead through Reo Hatate's 14th-minute ealty but saw goalkeeer Joe Hart sent off just before the half-hour mark. Nevertheless, Matthew O'Riley doubled their lead three minutes into the second half before Daizen Maeda scored a third in injury time.

The win helped the defending champions hold on to to top spot in the standings, garenring 16 points from six games. Motherwell, meanwhile, are fourth with 10 points to show for their efforts after six games.

Motherwell vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 71 wins and 10 draws from their last 96 games against Motherwell.

Their most recent meeting in April saw the spoils shared in a 1-1 draw.

Five of their last six meetings have produced at least three goals.

Motherwell's last six games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Celtic's last six games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Four of Motherwell's last five competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Celtic have won on their last seven visits to Motherwell.

Motherwell vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic have flattered to deceive in other competitions this term and have already suffered a shock early elimination from the Scottish League Cup. However, things are going to plan to Brendan Rodgers side in the league, and the Hoops are well-positioned to defend their title.

Meanwhile, Motherwell's games this season have tended to be tight affairs, but they can draw inspiration from how they pushed Celtic's Old Firm rivals Rangers to the limit last week.

Nevertheless, expect the visitors to extend their seven-game winning run at Motherwell going with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Motherwell 3-0 Celtic

Motherwell vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to score over 1.5 goals