Mourinho charge for 'improper' language dismissed

Omnisport
NEWS
News
77   //    17 Dec 2018, 22:11 IST
mourinho-cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho will not face any further action from the Football Association (FA) after an independent commission's decision to dismiss a charge of using abusive, insulting and improper language.

Manchester United found themselves 2-0 down early on at Old Trafford against Newcastle United in October, but three goals in the last 20 minutes saw them turn the game on its head and spare the blushes of Mourinho, who was reportedly in danger of being sacked at the time.

At full-time, a relieved Mourinho was caught by television cameras muttering words deemed to have been "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper" during his celebrations.

An independent regulatory commission opted not to impose a punishment on Mourinho, because it was determined the charges could not be proven, highlighting the fact the manager's comments were not aimed at anyone in particular and unlikely to have been interpreted by many.

The commission also accepted the defence – put forward by a Portuguese language expert – that had someone interpreted Mourinho's comments, they would not have been offended, rather understood an expression of vindication or success after long suffering.

The FA appealed that decision in November and were supported by an appeal board, but they learned on Monday that the charge has been dismissed by another independent commission.

An FA statement read: "The FA welcomes the original decision of the appeal board to uphold its appeal against Mr Mourinho for using abusive, insulting and improper language after the Manchester United v Newcastle United match on 6 October 2018.

"It also respects the decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission to dismiss the charge based on the legal argument submitted by Mr Mourinho.

"The FA's position, which it maintained throughout the hearing, was that Mr Mourinho directed his abusive, insulting and improper words directly towards the camera lens, and in these circumstances, the decision to charge was consistent with previous FA charging practice.

"Whilst we accept that the Independent Regulatory Commission disagreed on this occasion, The FA wishes to make clear that it will continue to take action against participants for any form of abusive, insulting, or improper language or behaviour, which is directed towards a camera. The FA now considers this matter to be closed."

 

