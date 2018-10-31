×
Mourinho cleared of abusive language charge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
61   //    31 Oct 2018, 20:51 IST
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been cleared of a charge of using abusive language following Manchester United's win over Newcastle United, the Football Association (FA) has confirmed.

The Red Devils manager was accused of making "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper" remarks to a television camera after his side's dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory at Old Trafford.

The FA has determined the charges could not be proven, although there is still a possibility of an appeal.

"A charge against Jose Mourinho for allegedly using language which was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper has been found not proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today [31/10/18]," a statement read.

"It related to an incident at the end of the Manchester United versus Newcastle United game on 6 October 2018. Written Reasons for the decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission will be published in due course. This decision is subject to appeal."

United's victory, which came after they fell two goals down in the first half, followed a period of intense speculation on the future of the manager.

Mourinho had been criticised following a run of four games without a win in all competitions, prompting the former Chelsea boss to accuse the media of orchestrating a "man hunt" against him.

It was claimed he made offensive comments to the camera in Portuguese as he walked down the touchline to the tunnel after the final whistle.

