×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Mourinho concerned by Lukaku drought

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    24 Oct 2018, 07:06 IST
RomeluLukaku-cropped
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admitted he is concerned by Romelu Lukaku's goal drought after another blank against Juventus in the Champions League.

Lukaku and United were toothless as they were outclassed 1-0 by Juve at Old Trafford on Tuesday – the Belgian striker's scoreless streak for the club extending to eight matches.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals this season – all in the Premier League – though he has not found the back of the net since September 15 against Watford.

"Yeah," Mourinho replied when asked if he was concerned by Lukaku's impotence. "No critics at all, a complete understanding the player is a fantastic professional that wants to give everything for the team but I have to agree his moment is not sweet.

"Not just with the goals that he is not scoring but also in his confidence, in his movement, in his touch, he is not linking the game well with the team. But he's our striker and a good striker and a striker we believe in.

"Could I play [Marcus] Rashford there? But then I don't have a winger because in this moment we are in this difficult situation.

"He [Lukaku] is a hard-working guy, is a good professional, but one day the goal will arrive and the confidence will be back."

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Mourinho totally different behind the scenes, says Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Lukaku out to impress 'real' Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Lukaku can be Mourinho's solution for the right-wing dilemma
RELATED STORY
Manchester United legend blasts Alexis Sanchez, Romelu...
RELATED STORY
Lukaku cutting short holiday to return for United's...
RELATED STORY
5 times Jose Mourinho lost it on the touchline in the...
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho must leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho was never the right man to manage...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
How Jose Mourinho can get Manchester United back on track
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us