Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Mourinho: Dalot is Europe's best full-back in his age group

Diogo Dalot has completed his move from Porto to Manchester United and Jose Mourinho has high hopes for the 19-year-old full-back.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 19:27 IST
1.49K
dalot-cropped
Diogo Dalot at Porto

Jose Mourinho has hailed new Manchester United signing Diogo Dalot as the "best full-back in Europe" in his age group and is confident he has all the attributes to be a success at Old Trafford.

Dalot had been strongly linked with a move to United over the past week, with reports claiming his €20million release clause had been met.

United confirmed the deal on Wednesday after both parties agreed terms on a five-year contract which has the option for a further 12 months.

And, despite featuring just six times in the Primeira Liga in 2017-18, 19-year-old Dalot is expected to go straight into United's first-team squad, initially as back-up to Antonio Valencia.

But in the long run, Mourinho has high expectations for the full-back.

"Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club," Mourinho told the club's official website.

"He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level.

"In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United."

For Dalot, the move sees him leave familiar surroundings, but a switch to United was an offer he could not refuse.

"Joining Manchester United is an unbelievable opportunity for me," Dalot said. "I have grown up in Porto's academy and I am so thankful for everything they have done for me.

"But the chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn't turn down.

"I'm excited about working with Jose Mourinho and learning everything I can from such a successful coach. I am looking forward to playing alongside the fantastic players in the squad."

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United
Scout report: Who is Diogo Dalot?
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Manchester United sign Dalot from Porto
RELATED STORY
Weighing the pros and cons of Diogo Dalot's mooted move...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United set to complete first signing...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal confirm first...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: New signing to be...
RELATED STORY
Man United transfer news: £60 million goalkeeper could...
RELATED STORY
Right-backs Manchester United should target this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players who hate Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Reports: €60 million-rated midfielder set for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018