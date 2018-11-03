Mourinho desires stay for in-form Martial

Anthony Martial celebrates scoring

Only months after being prepared to sell him, Jose Mourinho hopes Anthony Martial will commit his future to Manchester United.

With reports the Frenchman's sale would be used as collateral to sign Ivan Perisic before the start of the season, his recent turn of form has prompted a change of heart from Mourinho.

Despite recently rejecting a new contract offer, Martial has nevertheless stated his desire to remain.

In the lead-up to Saturday's trip to face AFC Bournemouth, the Portuguese manager also expressed his desire for the 22-year-old to stay at Old Trafford.

"I don't belong to the discussions of contracts," Mourinho said. "I'm not participating in these kinds of discussions. Obviously I hope they will agree.

"Obviously I would like him to stay. I know the club wants him very much to stay. Hopefully he is going to stay."

Scoring four goals in his past three Premier League matches, Martial has become a solitary spark for an otherwise grim Manchester United in possession.

With Nemanja Matic commenting on Martial's confidence impacting performance earlier in the week, Mourinho believes he is making the leap to realised potential.

"One thing is that he's a talented player that everybody knows he is. Everybody knows since he was in Monaco that he is a talented player," Mourinho said.

"Another thing is a talented player with consistency and understanding what a football match is in the globality. When you reach that level, or when you are almost reaching that level, is when you become a top player.

"One thing is a top talent, another is a top player. He is now much closer to being a top player."